BUDAPEST Dec 20 Hungary's governing Fidesz
party urged the Supreme Court on Friday to deliver a ruling on
outstanding aspects of foreign currency loans instead of waiting
for a European court decision, saying this delay favoured the
banks.
Fidesz vice chairman Lajos Kosa told a news conference that
the court, known as the Kuria in Hungary, favoured banks by
deferring to the European Court of Justice on the issues of
exchange rate spreads and unilateral contract changes.
When asked whether the government or Fidesz would act
unilaterally before an election due early next year, Kosa said:
"We will act as soon as we see the solution, however, we have
not found this out yet."
"We must come to an agreement with the parties involved,
however, this will not be a short process," he said. "Phasing
out these products will obviously be costly. There are very
serious debates about the distribution of these costs."
Hungary's supreme court ruled on Monday that banks are not
to blame for borrowers losing out on foreign currency loans.
However, the court has not ruled on the question
of whether the banks were sufficiently transparent about
unilateral changes to the loans, for example, hiking interest
rates.
