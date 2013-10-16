BUDAPEST Oct 16 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi had requested information from Hungary about the
government's plans to resolve the problems of foreign currency
loan holders, the Hungarian Economy Ministry said in a response
to Reuters questions.
The ministry said that it had replied in a letter to the
ECB's President but did not reveal details of its response.
"The recipient should decide about the publication of the
content of the letter," the ministry said on Wednesday.
On Monday, an Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported,
citing Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny as saying in
Washington, that Draghi had warned Hungary not to impose
unilateral steps forcing banks to convert foreign currency loans
into forint credits.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government previously gave
banks operating in Hungary until Nov. 1 to come up with a
proposal to phase out foreign currency mortgages or face a
government solution that would "eliminate" these loans.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)