BUDAPEST Nov 25 A broad ruling by Hungary's top
court, the Kuria, on various aspects of foreign currency loans
will define the framework for the government's planned relief
measures for forex borrowers, Justice Ministry State Secretary
Bence Retvari said on Monday.
"If the Kuria publishes its legal assessment on these issues
within the foreseeable future, and we can expect this in weeks,
then it will be clear what areas of foreign currency lending the
government will have to act in," Retvari told parliament.
"This ruling by the Kuria will define the framework in which
the government will step immediately and present a bill to
parliament to solve the foreign currency lending problem," he
said.
Retvari cited the possibility of unilateral contract
modifications, interest rate increases and the interest rate
spread applied to the loans as main areas of concern.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by
Toby Chopra)