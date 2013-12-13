BUDAPEST Dec 13 Hungary's supreme court, the
Kuria, will hold a news conference at 1200 GMT on Monday after
the panel holds a meeting where it could pass a ruling on
various aspects of foreign currency mortgage lawsuits.
The court did not say whether a final ruling would be made
that day.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said it would
unveil a new relief package for troubled forex borrowers once
top legal authorities, including the Constitutional Court,
deliver their verdicts on the loans.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)