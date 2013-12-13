BUDAPEST Dec 13 Hungary's supreme court, the Kuria, will hold a news conference at 1200 GMT on Monday after the panel holds a meeting where it could pass a ruling on various aspects of foreign currency mortgage lawsuits.

The court did not say whether a final ruling would be made that day.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said it would unveil a new relief package for troubled forex borrowers once top legal authorities, including the Constitutional Court, deliver their verdicts on the loans. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)