Ghana's 91-day T-bill yield falls to 16.3542 pct
ACCRA, April 13 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 16.3542 at a weekly auction on Thursday from 16.7097 percent last week.
BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is disappointed with a ruling by the Supreme Court on foreign currency loans, which handed banks some reprieve in saying the contracts were legal, Fidesz parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said on Monday.
"We are disappointed because with this decision the highest judicial panel has also sided with the banks," Rogan told a news conference.
He added that the court has not made clear its stance on the exchange rate spread applied in the loans and unilateral interest rate increases.
Rogan said lawmakers would wait for a ruling on these aspects as well before putting forward any new package aimed at easing the burden on borrowers. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
NEW YORK, April 13 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch has hired a top Morgan Stanley financial adviser who managed nearly $300 million in assets for clients based mainly in Latin America, the bank said on Thursday.