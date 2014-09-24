BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's central bank has allocated 3 billion euros of its reserves to supply commercial banks with foreign currency as they compensate clients for undue past cost and interest rate rises, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank said it would also be ready to provide more foreign currency for banks under its programme for a planned conversion of foreign currency loans into forints.

"The aim of the MNB's programme is to ensure that the phasing-out of household foreign currency loans is carried out in a rapid and well-organised manner, safeguarding the stability of the financial system and without significantly affecting the exchange rate of the Hungarian forint," it said.

The bank will launch two new facilities from Oct. 13, a spot euro sale transaction facility conditional on reducing short-term external debt -- and a longer-term foreign currency swap transaction combined with spot euro sale.

In case of the conditional instrument, banks must reduce their short-term external debt by as much as half of the foreign currency received, it said.

The central bank said its reserve adequacy must be continuously maintained throughout the programme, which runs at least until the end of March, 2015. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)