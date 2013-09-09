BUDAPEST, Sept 9 It is impossible to resolve the problem of Hungarian foreign currency borrowers without the significant participation of the government in the scheme, the Hungarian Bank Association said on Monday, adding that it wanted talks with the government to continue.

The Association said, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave an ultimatum to banks about the forex relief plan, that banks have made their proposals to the Economy Ministry on Aug. 27 about ways to convert the forex loans into forints, which would lead to a drop in households' repayments and would be based on a proportionate sharing of the burden.

"Banks on their own are not able to carry out an instant conversion of foreign currency loans into forints -- because they are not authorised to do that unilaterally, and on the other hand because without the involvement of the National Bank of Hungary the conversion would make the forint's exchange rate unpredictable," the Association said in a statement.

Hungary's prime minister, seeking re-election next year, warned the country's banks on Friday that the government would "eliminate" foreign currency mortgages unless banks helped borrowers deal with their losses.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto)