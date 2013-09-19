* Swiss franc loan stock can't be converted in one go -Patai
* Expects gradual forex loan solution over 10 years
* Government wants banks to resolve problem by Nov. 1
* Bank Association chief: deadline impossible
BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungary's foreign-currency
loan burden can't be converted into forints in one go, a banking
industry leader said on Thursday, adding that he expected a
solution aimed at resolving the problem over several years.
Mihaly Patai, the head of Hungary's Bank Association, also
said some foreign-owned banks would have to decide in the next
two or three years whether to shrink their Hungarian operations
or pull out altogether.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who will seek re-election next
year, gave banks until Nov. 1. to work out what to do with
once-popular foreign currency mortgages or face a
government-imposed "elimination" of the loans.
Hungarians' payments have shot up as the forint has lost
value against the Swiss franc, a favoured low-interest option
for mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks fear that a new scheme
to help borrowers could entail a quick conversion of more than
10 billion Swiss francs ($10.8 billion) into forints,
inflicting new losses on banks and further undermining the
forint.
Patai, who is also chief executive of the local unit of
UniCredit, told a business conference that he expected
the government "to bow to realities" and accept that the problem
cannot be resolved overnight.
He said he was preparing for a solution which would impose
huge losses on banks but would at least be predictable and
distributed over a period of 10 years.
"Both the banking system and politicians know that this
(Nov. 1) deadline is impossible to meet," he said.
"Of course the government will have to solve this. Who ends
up footing the bill is another matter. We will continue doing
what we have done so far until Nov. 1, and then we will see what
the solution is."
Patai reiterated that if banks were to convert all Swiss
franc mortgages held by Hungarians into forints on their own and
at the same time, without any official participation, it would
hammer the forint.
"If we do not buy it (francs) from the central bank but from
one another, that means the Swiss franc will go to 450 forints
overnight and then to 700 forints by the third day because
everyone will be out there buying Swiss francs," he said.
The franc was trading at about 240 to the forint
at 1333 GMT.
Patai added: "It is certain that the patience of all the
owners of banks is not equally strong. Some banks may get into a
situation where they either reassess their Hungarian presence,
the easiest way is to shrink and cut costs ... or to pull out,
but then you have to sell," he said.
"I do not know which owner will go for which solution. But
life has forced this decision upon us so this decision will have
to be made by 2-3 banks in the next 2-3 years."
UniCredit announced earlier on Thursday that it would close
some Hungarian branches to reduce costs.
Foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by a new
mortgage relief scheme include Austria's Raiffeisen
and Erste, Germany's Bayerische Landesbank
and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.
($1 = 0.9255 Swiss francs)
