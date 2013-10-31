* Economy minister says more time needed to assess legal
situation
* Declines to say how long legal assessment could take
* Govt has discussed various scenarios to tackle forex loans
(Adds detail, more comments)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Oct 31 Hungarian Economy Minister
Mihaly Varga indicated delays in resolving the issue of
households' foreign currency mortgages on Thursday, saying more
time was needed to assess court rulings before making any
official proposal bullet-proof.
Borrowers in the central European country took out forex
loans, mostly in Swiss francs, because they offered low interest
rates before 2008. But their repayments in forints have soared
as the Hungarian currency weakened in the wake of the economic
crisis.
On Monday, Varga said the government would unveil its own
solution "promptly" unless banks in Hungary present a
comprehensive fix by a deadline this Friday. But in the latest
twist to a long-running issue, he said on Thursday that more
time was required to analyse recent court decisions, referring
to cases brought by borrowers against their banks, alleging
illegal or excessive fees.
"There is no economic solution without the legal side being
sorted out," Varga told a news conference, declining to respond
to repeated questions on when the government's proposals could
be made public or submitted to parliament.
He said further possible court rulings in the coming "weeks
and months" could also affect the final shape of the solution.
The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's centre-right
Fidesz party, which faces elections by May next year, has
initiated several schemes in recent years to ease the burden on
these borrowers.
One scheme in 2011 left banks with about 1 billion euros in
losses, and the country's mostly foreign-owned lenders fear the
government may impose more losses on them under a new scheme.
Varga said he had "done his job" and presented various
scenarios at a government meeting on Wednesday built on a
framework laid out earlier, reiterating the main points of the
government's plan, but did not elaborate.
He said the proposals would phase out forex mortgages,
ensure that forint borrowers would not be short-changed and also
take account of the central bank's indication that it would like
to avoid a decline in its foreign currency reserves.
Hungary's central bank has said that, if needed, it would
provide foreign currency from its reserves for a solution at
prevailing exchange rates.
"There are many economic solutions," Varga said. "However,
the government cannot resolve one issue in itself: namely to
eliminate the legal uncertainty that results from conflicting
legal practices."
Varga said the government still aimed to resolve the matter
swiftly, however, this was only possible if the legal basis of
the solution was rock-solid.
The government has said it wanted predictable monthly
repayments on the mortgages 15-20 percent lower than now, adding
that forint borrowers cannot be short-changed in the process.
Varga said the government would phase out foreign currency
mortgages within 3-5 years.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White and Susan Fenton)