* Government may wait up to 6 months with FX loan fix -minister

* Banks, courts may be partners in finding solution -minister

* Top court says nowhere near making any comprehensive ruling

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 Hungary's government could wait up to six months for the country's top court to clarify the legal situation around foreign currency mortgages before it presents a plan to unwind them, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

A fresh statement by the country's top court, the Kuria, also added to the sense that a comprehensive fix the government had said it would unveil early this month may be drifting further out of reach.

The central European country's centre-right government, which faces elections in April or May 2014, has called lowering and stabilising foreign currency mortgage payments a top priority, and unwinding the loans altogether its ultimate goal.

Loans denominated in foreign currency, mainly Swiss francs, were once popular for their low interest rates but borrowers faced soaring payments as the forint weakened in the crisis, causing grave economic problems in Hungary.

The ruling Fidesz party on Tuesday extended to more foreign currency borrowers an earlier, limited government scheme that caps loan payments at a favourable exchange rate, and banned evictions until next spring.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told public radio mr1 that the government would use the time allowed by the eviction moratorium to wait for the country's top court, the Kuria, to clarify the legal situation.

Responding to a rise in press enquiries, the Kuria said it could not produce the expected clarity in the short term as one case being deliberated at the court dealt only with procedural aspects of foreign currency loan lawsuits.

Instead, the Kuria said it would only now begin to assess final court rulings made in foreign currency loan deals to see whether they were indeed contradictory and then decide whether a comprehensive ruling by the top court was needed at all.

"There is an eviction moratorium until April 30," Varga said. "We can definitely give hope to the worst-off borrowers that there will be no evictions in the next six months, so we need to use the next six months to devise further plans."

"The government has decided to start talks aimed primarily to pin down the legal backdrop for the foreign currency loan contracts. There have been decisions in lots of lawsuits, but they completely contradict one another."

Some lawsuits have targeted banks claiming they have charged excessive or unfair fees on foreign currency loans. Banks in Hungary say the contracts were legal and they provided clients with full information.

BANKS MAY BE PARTNERS

Varga said that the government was open to working with the country's Bank Association and officials in the justice system. But the government has previously rejected three proposals submitted by banks on the matter, saying they fell short of expectations or required too much state funding.

The Bank Association could not immediately be reached for comment.

One senior banker told Reuters that banks would campaign to involve as many borrowers as possible in the extended government scheme, which he called a "good move" as it may help reduce non-performing loan rates from the current 20 percent.

The banker, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, added that the country's lenders, most of which are foreign-owned, would seek more solutions to the forex loan problem alongside the government.

The total stock of foreign currency loans is worth 3.5 trillion forints ($15.86 billion), just over half of which is made up of housing type mortgages, according to the central bank. At the end of last year, repayments were in arrears on nearly one-fifth of all foreign currency loans.

($1 = 220.71 Hungarian forints) (Additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs)