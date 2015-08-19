* Stock of loans affected worth about a billion euros
BUDAPEST, Aug 19 Hungary's government has
decided after talks with local banks to convert outstanding
foreign currency-denominated car and consumer loans worth about
a billion euros into forints, the economy minister told a news
conference on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government already converted a
large stock of forex mortgages into forints late last year,
saving borrowers and banks from the fallout seen elsewhere in
the region after the Swiss franc's surge.
Mihaly Varga said the conversion of about 305 billion
forints ($1.09 billion) worth of the loans, most of which are
denominated in francs, would take place at market
exchange rates, involving 229,000 loan contracts.
Varga added that the measure, which was approved after talks
with the Hungarian Banking Association and the National Bank of
Hungary, would cut the stock of foreign currency retail loans to
just 3 percent from 54 percent before the conversions started.
"We will manage to relieve families of the risks that
foreign currency loans and exchange rate volatility have posed
over the past years," Varga said, adding that the process could
conclude by the end of the year.
The central bank, led by Orban's former economy minister,
Gyorgy Matolcsy, said separately that it would provide banks
with the foreign currency needed to handle the conversions, in
line with a pledge it had made earlier.
Varga added that borrowers would get rebates worth some 31
billion forints to compensate them for some of the exchange rate
weakening.
The relief will be shouldered equally by the government and
lenders, who will be allowed to reduce their 2016 and 2017 tax
bills by a corresponding amount.
The minister said interest rates on the converted loans
would be fixed, adding that the government would submit the
required legislation to parliament in September.
About half of Hungary's banking sector is foreign owned,
with the biggest players including home-grown OTP,
Austrian Erste Bank and Raiffeisen, Belgian
KBC Group and Italian Intesa SanPaolo and
UniCredit.
($1 = 280.14 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)