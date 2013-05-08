* Hungary government has aided 320,000 fx debt holders

* Banks were worried there might be more loss-making schemes

* Government spending cuts possible, says official

BUDAPEST, May 8 Hungary's government has reached the end of its means to help households indebted in foreign currency, Economy Ministry State Secretary Zoltan Csefalvay said on Wednesday.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks have made huge losses in a government scheme to convert part of such loans into forints. Banks have worried that the government might hatch new aid plans causing them more losses before elections next year.

Even after earlier debt relief programmes, hundreds of thousands of families indebted in Swiss francs and euros remain exposed to swings in the forint after taking on trillions of forints worth of debt in a real estate boom before the crisis.

"The government has tried to help with several tools," Csefalvay told private television channel TV2. "I think it has run out of the means with respect to what tools it can use to help certain groups."

Hungary's economy is in recession as domestic demand has been shrinking as families try to repay expensive foreign currency mortgages, the value of which has soared as the forint weakened during the past years.

Csefalvay also said the government may cut expenditures to convince the European Commission that it can keep the budget deficit below the European Union's limit of 3 percent of economic output.

The EU projected a 3 percent deficit for 2013, rising to 3.3 percent next year, in its forecasts published last week.

"In the case of the 3.3, I think the difference is not so big, calculating in forints the difference is about 90 billion forints ($400 million)," Csefalvay said. "I think a way to solve that could be cutting state expenditures... I don't think that we could need any other measures."

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga called the EU's forecasts "wrong" and "unjust" last week, but he did not rule out measures aimed at ending the EU's 9-year-old excessive deficit procedure against Hungary. ($1 = 225.85 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Stephen Nisbet)