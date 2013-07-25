* Option to make banks swallow exchange rate losses shelved -newspaper

* Government aiming for solution on 3-5-year horizon -newspaper

* Forint stronger in early trade, OTP Bank shares up 2 percent

BUDAPEST, July 25 Hungary's government has abandoned a radical option to help foreign currency borrowers, which could have cost banks up to 1.1 trillion forints ($4.9 billion), the daily Nepszabadsag reported on Thursday citing an unnamed government source.

Many Hungarians borrowed in foreign currencies, notably Swiss francs, before the global crisis but are struggling to repay the loans after a sharp fall in the value of the forint.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which faces an election in 2014, decided on Wednesday to begin talks with banks about finding ways to phase out foreign currency home loans, a key source of vulnerability, from the financial system.

Citing a source close to Orban, Nepszabadsag said a possible option to make banks shoulder the entire exchange rate difference between current market rates and much lower average levels where most mortgages were taken out had been abandoned.

The government has not confirmed publicly that such an option was on the table.

The paper also cited the source as saying the government aimed for a solution within the next 3-5 years.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment on the newspaper report.

There was some relief in financial markets that the government was ready to talk to banks and may not have opted for a quick, drastic fix. The forint was a touch stronger in early trade.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was due to meet top bankers on Thursday for a round of talks.

Hungary's foreign currency loans total about 12 billion euros, or roughly 12 percent of the country's economic output, and many of them were issued by foreign banks.

Sandor Csanyi, the head of OTP Bank, Hungary's biggest lender, warned that investor trust in Hungary would be damaged if Orban's government, which has hit banks with several measures, forced them to take massive losses on forex mortgages.

Shares in OTP, battered last week by sizeable share sales by its chief executive, rose for a second day on the Budapest stock market on Thursday, adding 2 percent in early trade. ($1 = 223.53 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)