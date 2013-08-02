* Says compromise possible with banks, several options
BUDAPEST, Aug 2 Hungary has discussed several
options with banks for phasing out existing foreign currency
mortgages and converting them into forints is just one of the
proposals, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the daily Magyar
Hirlap on Friday.
On Thursday, Varga said conversion into forints was a
"likely" solution and a plan must be in place by the autumn, the
latest in a series of signals from the government worrying
banks, who stand to lose from conversions.
Hungarian households took on billions of dollars of housing
debt pegged to the Swiss franc or euro, mostly prior to the 2008
economic crisis, and are now suffering from an almost 40 percent
swing in the exchange rate against the local currency.
"Besides conversion into forints, we have also discussed the
option of partial conversion of loans into forints or
strengthening the (existing) exchange rate cap option," Varga
was quoted as saying in an interview published online.
This option allows borrowers to pay back forex loans at more
favourable exchange rates, while the difference is accumulated
on an overflow account that debtors will have to start repaying
several years later.
Varga reiterated there were not enough funds available in
the state budget to help borrowers but added that a compromise
was possible with the Hungarian Banking Association. He said the
programme aimed primarily at homeowners.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, seeking
re-election next year, has said it wants to ease borrowers'
burden, spooking banks and financial markets at a time when
global investors are considering a pull out of emerging markets.
Varga said the talks have not yet touched upon how big a
burden banks would be able to willing to take on. But the head
of Austrian bank Raiffeisen in Hungary has said
lenders were now at now a critical stage and could not stomach
further losses.
The minister expressed hope that the forint,
which has lost some 3 percent of its value to the euro since the
latest forex relief plans were flagged, would stabilise.
"Hopefully the forint's weakening will be just temporary,"
Varga said, adding that Hungary paying back the last chunks of
its 2008 rescue loan to the IMF, the phasing out of forex loans
and stronger economic growth could shore up the forint.
Varga reiterated that there would be no election-year fiscal
loosening in 2014, when he said economic growth could exceed 1.5
percent after about 0.7 percent expected this year.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)