BUDAPEST, June 23 Hungary's government should draft legislation by July, forcing banks to compensate foreign currency borrowers after a recent court ruling found lenders unjustly charged a number of costs, a senior lawmaker of the ruling Fidesz party said on Monday.

Parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan added however that the issue of the exchange rate losses in the loans should be handled separately.

"We can do this in two separate steps," Rogan told parliament. "The first one is that the government should work out a legal solution to ensure that borrowers are compensated for all sums that banks unlawfully charged."

Rogan said parliament could discuss the modifications before the summer recess.

Last week the Supreme Could ruled that banks overcharged forex borrowers by applying different exchange rates when disbursing loans and when instalments were due, as well as in cases when loan conditions, such as interest rates, were unilaterally changed. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)