* Central bank says banks will need fx, ready to provide it

* Launches two new tools to meet banks' fx demand

* This should prevent pressure on forint - director

* Central bank to provide 3 billion euros in first phase

By Krizstina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's central bank has allocated 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of its reserves to help commercial banks compensate customers for loan charges that the government and courts have deemed unfair, it said on Wednesday.

The central bank said it would also be ready to provide more foreign currency for the bank sector for a planned conversion of households' foreign currency loans into forints.

This additional amount could reach 9 to 11 billion euros depending on the details of the planned conversion, which are not known at this stage, the bank's managing director Marton Nagy told a news conference.

Falls in the value of Hungary's forint currency have left hundreds of thousands of people with foreign exchange mortgages that are more expensive than they bargained for.

The National Bank of Hungary has changed its toolkit to meet banks' rising foreign currency demand in order to prevent pressure on the forint currency.

"The aim of the NBH's programme is to ensure that the phasing-out of household foreign currency loans is carried out in a rapid and well-organised manner, safeguarding the stability of the financial system and without significantly affecting the exchange rate of the Hungarian forint," the central bank said in a statement.

Hungarian households' Swiss franc and euro mortgages, which the government plans to convert into forints next year, are booked as forex assets on commercial banks' balance sheets. To be able to close these positions, banks will need foreign currency when the conversion comes.

They will also need foreign currency related to refunds to clients on past loans under legislation which parliament is expected to pass later on Wednesday.

If they bought euros and Swiss francs in the currency market the forint would fall, so the central bank will step in, using some of its reserves which stood at 35.5 billion euros at the end of August.

The bank will launch two new facilities from Oct. 13 -- a spot euro sale transaction facility conditional on reducing short-term external debt and a longer-term foreign currency swap transaction combined with a spot euro sale.

In case of the conditional instrument, banks must reduce their short-term external debt by as much as half the foreign currency received, the bank said.

The central bank said its reserve adequacy must be continuously maintained throughout the programme, which runs at least until the end of March, 2015.

Nagy said the second, long-term foreign currency swap tool means the central bank's reserve will drop only gradually over 1-2 years. This ensures that Hungary's vulnerability will not increase due to the reduction in reserves, Nagy said.

At the moment, the bank's reserves comfortably cover Hungary's short-term external debt. Investors who finance indebted Hungary follow the level of central bank reserves closely.

The first time banks will need foreign currency is when they settle refunds with their clients on past loans, in line with a June court ruling which said that banking practices had been unfair in some cases.

Banks operating in Hungary include Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa and UniCredit , as well as Hungarian lender OTP. (1 US dollar = 0.7785 euro) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)