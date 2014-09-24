* Central bank ready to provide FX

* Launches two new tools to meet banks' FX demand

* This should prevent pressure on forint - director

* Central bank to provide 3 billion euros in first phase

* For a related factbox, see (Recasts with analyst comments, forint)

By Krizstina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's central bank explained on Wednesday how it plans to extract households from expensive foreign currency mortgages while providing some support to the forint currency and to the banks that lent the money.

It will use billions of euros from its reserves to satisfy commercial banks' need to comply with government measures to help borrowers, the bank said on Wednesday.

Commercial banks operating in Hungary will need the currency this year and next to refund clients for charges on past loans, and for a planned conversion of once-popular Swiss franc and euro-denominated loans into forints.

The National Bank of Hungary will allocate some of its reserves to banks, protecting the forint from the severe selloff that would slash its value if banks had to sell the local currency to buy billions of Swiss francs and euros.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to eliminate the originally low-interest foreign currency loans which many Hungarians took out when exchange rates were were more favourable.

But the bank will have to tread carefully not to scare off investors who finance Hungary's debt. The bank has about 36 billion euros ($46 billion) of reserves now, which comfortably cover Hungary's short-term external debt.

"This is a fairly constructive move by the central bank, given that it will smooth and quicken the process of redeeming or reducing the stock of FX denominated mortgages and will likely prove low risk and low cost," said Richard Segal, emerging markets analyst at Jefferies in London.

"This pool of 3 billion (euros) is a fairly small portion of its total reserves and experience suggests far less than the entire amount will be tapped."

While Hungary's reserves will fall, the scheme will require banks to reduce their own short-term external debt, which in turn reduces the level of required reserves.

Initially the bank has allocated 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of its reserves to help banks compensate customers for loan charges that the government and courts have deemed unfair, it announced on Wednesday.

It will also be ready to provide much more foreign currency for the bank sector for a planned conversion of households' foreign currency loans into forints, managing director Marton Nagy told a news conference.

This additional amount could reach 9 to 11 billion euros depending on the details of the planned conversion, which are not known at this stage, he said.

"I think this (reduction in reserves) is manageable from a stability point of view," said Janos Samu, an analyst at brokerage Concorde.

Samu said Hungary's short-term debt will fall this year when it pays off 2 billion euros from a loan received from the European Union in 2008, and inflows of EU development funds will help offset some of the outflows from the reserves.

The forint was unfazed by the central bank's announcement, trading at around 310.20 versus the euro.

Banks operating in Hungary include Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa and UniCredit , as well as Hungarian lender OTP.

HAVING THE CAKE AND EATING IT

"Without this offer, the banks may have balked or delayed the negotiating process for longer," said Segal at Jefferies.

A resolution "could encourage them to begin extending credit at a faster pace," he added. "Moreover, the banks have agreed to give up something in return (reducing their own external debt)."

Hungarian households' Swiss franc and euro mortgages, which the government plans to convert into forints next year, are booked as forex assets on commercial banks' balance sheets.

"The aim of the NBH's programme is to ensure that the phasing-out of household foreign currency loans is carried out in a rapid and well-organised manner, safeguarding the stability of the financial system and without significantly affecting the exchange rate of the Hungarian forint," the central bank said.

The bank will launch two new facilities from Oct. 13 -- a spot euro sale transaction facility conditional on banks reducing their short-term external debt by as much as half the foreign currency received, and a longer-term foreign currency swap combined with a spot euro sale.

Nagy said this should ensure that Hungary's foreign currency reserves will drop only gradually over 1 to 2 years.

(1 US dollar = 0.7785 euro) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)