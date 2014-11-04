* Conversion will not be mandatory -lawmaker

* Govt to decide on timing, exchange rate level -lawmaker

* Central bank to provide 9 bln euros for conversion (Adds detail, more comments)

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on Tuesday proposed tighter rules on bank lending, but took no decision on the terms of a planned conversion of billions of euros worth of foreign currency loans, lawmaker Antal Rogan said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants eventually to eliminate the originally low-interest foreign currency loans which many Hungarians took out when exchange rates were more favourable and which have burdened households since the 2008 economic crisis.

Banks fear that the planned conversion, if done below market exchange rates, would place further losses on them after earlier government measures that already forced them to accept big charges this year.

Rogan, who heads Fidesz' parliamentary group, told reporters the government will have decide on the exchange rate of the conversion and any burden sharing with the bank sector after consultation with banks. He gave no timetable for a decision.

He also said banks will have to offer the option of converting foreign currency loans to their clients, but the conversion will not be mandatory for borrowers.

He declined to say whether Fidesz supported conversion at the spot market exchange rate or below market rates.

Hungarian households took out about 10 billion euros worth of loans denominated in foreign currencies, chiefly in Swiss francs, attracted by the low interest rates found abroad before the 2008 financial crisis.

But many of those borrowers were unable to re-pay loans when the safe-haven franc gained as much as 80 percent against the forint in the wake of the crisis, sending their outstanding debt values skyward even though the interest rates remained low.

"FAIR BANKING"

Rogan said under the new banking regulations, which will bolster the rights of borrowers, banks can change loan terms only in coordination with the central bank, adding that all loans must adhere to the stricter new rules by 2016.

He said banks will not be allowed to raise fees by more than inflation. Every three years borrowers will have the right to terminate their loan contracts without a penalty, he added.

Earlier in the day, the National Bank of Hungary announced that it would provide 9 billion euros for banks from its foreign currency reserves to mitigate any negative impact on the forint from the planned conversion, and ensure a smooth phasing out of foreign currency loans.

The volatile forint currency could be hit hard if banks had to sell the local currency in the market to buy billions of Swiss francs and euros during the process.

The central bank will have to tread carefully not to scare off investors who finance Hungary's debt. The bank has about 36 billion euros of reserves, which comfortably cover Hungary's short-term external debt.

While Hungary's reserves will fall, the central bank's scheme will require banks to reduce their own short-term external debt, which in turn reduces the level of required reserves.

The forint was unfazed by the announcements, trading at around 309 versus the euro.

Banks operating in Hungary include Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa and UniCredit , as well as Hungarian lender OTP.