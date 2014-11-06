BUDAPEST Nov 6 Hungary has limited room to ease losses for borrowers in the impending conversion of foreign currency loans, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the weekly Heti Valasz on Thursday.

Hungary's government is preparing legislation to allow for the conversion in 2015 of billions of euros worth of foreign currency denominated loans into forints, potentially removing a huge ballast from the economy but threatening banks with fresh losses if the conversion is done at preferential rates.

Asked what exchange rate the government would employ for the conversion, Varga told the weekly:

"We need to weigh all options but we cannot forget about the ruling of the Kuria (the country's top court), which says borrowers must bear the foreign exchange risk. This limits the government's room of manoeuvre." (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)