BUDAPEST Nov 6 Hungary has limited room to ease
losses for borrowers in the impending conversion of foreign
currency loans, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the weekly
Heti Valasz on Thursday.
Hungary's government is preparing legislation to allow for
the conversion in 2015 of billions of euros worth of foreign
currency denominated loans into forints, potentially removing a
huge ballast from the economy but threatening banks with fresh
losses if the conversion is done at preferential rates.
Asked what exchange rate the government would employ for the
conversion, Varga told the weekly:
"We need to weigh all options but we cannot forget about the
ruling of the Kuria (the country's top court), which says
borrowers must bear the foreign exchange risk. This limits the
government's room of manoeuvre."
