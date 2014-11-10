(Adds Varga comments on bank lendings)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST Nov 10 Hungary's government aims to push most foreign currency mortgage holders into converting their loans into forints in the first half of next year by imposing tough conditions on those who keep their original loans, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday.

Banks will have to convert billions of euros worth of the loans using the central bank's official exchange rate on Nov. 7, the government said on Sunday, easing market worries that a new burden might be slapped on the heavily-taxed lenders.

Varga told reporters that clients would have 30 days after the relevant legislation takes effect to indicate that they would not like to have their mortgages converted.

"Such borrowers will have 30 days to indicate that they wish to keep their existing loans," Varga said, adding that the government would iron out the final details of the legislation on Thursday and submit the bill to parliament on Friday.

He said that option of keeping the old terms would be limited to a narrow sphere of potential clients, citing existing tough restrictions on the issuance of new foreign currency mortgages in place since 2011, such as regular income in foreign currency to cover repayments.

"Keeping foreign currency loans will have conditions," Varga said. "Therefore, I expect that the overwhelming majority of clients will opt for conversion."

He said conversion would take place sometime in the first half of 2015 as banks also refund billions of euros worth of past cost hikes deemed by the courts and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government as unfair.

Hundreds of thousands of Hungarians took out mortgages denominated in euros or Swiss francs because they were the cheapest option available at the time, and then saw their debt balloon when the Hungarian forint fell in value.

Varga added that he hoped once Hungary eliminates the problem, which has haunted the economy for years, banks would start lending again to help finance growth.

"Most banks say that getting rid of foreign currency loans will help loan stocks to increase," Varga said.

