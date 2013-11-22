BUDAPEST Nov 22 Hungary's top court should pass a ruling on two critical points relating to foreign currency mortgages regarding exchange rate losses on the loans, and changes in interest rates, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Orban said the government expected a clear stance from the judiciary on whether banks or borrowers should bear the losses on the mortgages stemming from a shift in the exchange rate since the loans were taken out.

"The other issue in which we expect a clear statement is whether banks can unilaterally modify the interest rate on a loan taken out earlier, in a way that makes it less favourable for the borrower," Orban added.

"In these two issues the judiciary should ... firmly put down the pillars to give clear guidance to ... borrowers, banks and the government."

"I cannot influence the judiciary but I very much hope that they will do justice to the people," he said. "...My personal view is that if the ruling had been passed yesterday even that would be too late. So without urging the judiciary, I respectfully ask them (to do it) as soon as possible." (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Patrick Graham)