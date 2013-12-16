BUDAPEST Dec 16 The shares of Hungary's biggest
lender, OTP Bank firmed by over 3 percent on Monday
after the country's top court said banks were not liable for the
foreign exchange risk associated with foreign currency loans.
OTP shares traded at 4,335 forints ($19.71) at 1303 GMT,
firmer by 3.3 percent from Friday.
"The comments suggest that the burdens of banks will not
rise as much as some people had expected," one Budapest-based
equity trader said, referring to government plans to help
troubled foreign currency borrowers.
($1 = 219.9119 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Christian Lowe)