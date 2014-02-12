BUDAPEST Feb 12 The European Court of Justice
issued a legal opinion on Wednesday which could clear the way
for Hungarian courts to rule on whether some aspects of the
foreign currency loans that banks issued were in breach of the
law.
Hungary's government says it wants to implement a relief
scheme for holders of foreign currency mortgages, and the banks
except they will have to foot the bill. The government is
waiting for legal issues to be ironed out before adopting
legislation.
Hungary's supreme court has already ruled on the main issue,
finding that lenders were not to blame when borrowers lost out
because the exchange rate changed, a partial reprieve for the
banks.
The European court was asked to rule on a secondary issue,
which relates to whether a bank treated a customer unfairly by
issuing a mortgage at one exchange rate, and setting a different
one for the repayments.
The Court of Justice's opinion, which is not binding until
the judges themselves have ruled, stated that, under European
laws, Hungary's national courts can intervene where contract
terms are deemed to be unfair.