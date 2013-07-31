BUDAPEST, July 31 Hungary's Economy Ministry and
the country's Banking Association discussed proposals on
Wednesday that could help resolve the problems of close to
570,000 foreign currency mortgage holders, the ministry said in
a statement.
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga and the Chairman of the
Association, Mihaly Patai agreed that they would continue the
talks in coming weeks.
"The parties laid out the proposals which could potentially
handle close to 570,000 foreign currency mortgage contracts,"
the ministry said. It was not clear whether it referred to only
housing mortgages or also included home equity loans.
In the statement the ministry said they also agreed that the
talks should be concluded in a "realistic" time frame as
uncertainty over the plan could weigh on the financial sector
and the economy.
