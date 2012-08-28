(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Aug 28 Hungary's plan to nationalise
German utility E.ON's local units could help Prime
Minister Viktor Orban win an election in 2014 by giving the
government control of gas imports and long-term energy prices,
analysts said.
Orban said over the weekend his right-of-centre government
would "buy back E.ON from the Germans momentarily" without
specifying whether he meant E.ON's gas trading and storage units
or its broader business in Hungary.
His deputy, Tibor Navracsics, told TV station HirTV on
Monday such a move would fit the government's plan to put
utilities "on a non-profit basis".
Analysts say the government probably has its eyes on E.ON's
gas wholesale or storage units, most likely both, as part of its
strategy to increase the role of the state in the energy sector.
"E.ON will sell its (gas) units. It is just a matter of
time," said Jozsef Miro, an analyst at Erste in Budapest.
"The government wants to have the gas business in its own
hands. Once they have that, they can sit down to negotiate about
cheaper gas for the new long term gas deal with the Russians
from 2015 onwards, and that can win elections."
E.ON's gas wholesale unit, E.ON Foldgaz Trade Zrt, is
Hungary's biggest gas trader, supplying gas distributors and,
thus, the household sector in the country of 10 million.
Its storage unit, E.ON Foldgaz Storage Zrt, operates four
gas storages with a total capacity of 4.2 billion cubic metres.
Hungary, whose position at the heart of central Europe gives
it an important role as a gas-shipping route, gets over 80
percent of its own annual gas consumption of 11-12 billion cubic
metres through imports, mostly from Russia.
The price of natural gas has always been an important
political issue in Hungary which has a long-term gas deal with
Russian group Gazprom expiring in 2015.
If the state bought E.ON's gas operations, the government
would be in a position to negotiate a new contract. Analysts
said state-held energy firm MVM was the most likely candidate to
buy E.ON's units.
"It is a declared goal of the government to gain a serious
position in the energy market via MVM," said Attila Vago, a
senior analyst at Concorde Securities in Budapest.
"As far as the long-term gas purchase contract is concerned
which expires in 2015, E.ON has serious positions in Europe and
is in a good bargaining position with the Russians."
Vago said if so-called interconnectors - pipelines linking
Hungary's gas network with neighbouring countries - were built
as planned, that could improve the government's negotiating
position if it owned E.ON's gas unit.
Electricity wholesaler MVM, which had revenues of 646
billion forints ($2.9 billion) last year and also owns Hungary's
only nuclear plant, has said that, in the medium term, it wanted
to enter the gas wholesale market. It is also building a gas
interconnector to Slovakia, to be completed by 2014.
MVM also aspires to a greater regional role.
Hungary's gas pipeline network is owned and operated by FGSZ
Zrt, a subsidiary of Hungarian oil group MOL in which
the government has a 21 percent stake it acquired from Russian
group Surgut.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
Buying E.ON's gas units would be a costly deal at a time
when Hungary has been struggling to keep its budget deficit low
and wants to secure a financing backstop from the International
Monetary Fund and the European Union.
MOL sold its gas business to E.ON in 2005 in a deal then
valued at up to 2.2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) including
debt.
In 2010, a previous, Socialist government secured an option
to buy E.ON's gas wholesale subsidiary to stop the unit falling
into "unwanted" hands should it come up for sale. E.ON said at
the time Hungary's pre-emption right ran until 2016.
There have been reports E.ON wanted 1.2 billion euros for
its gas units and Hungary had offered less during talks which
have been going on for some time.
E.ON has declined comment.
Orban's government has made conditions difficult for E.ON
since 2010 when it froze gas prices for the majority of
households and capped the return on capital.
According to its website, E.ON Foldgaz Trade Zrt posted an
after-tax loss of 606 million forints in 2011.
"There has been a drastic measure from the regulator, plus
the economic crisis has brought about a drop in consumption,
while (E.ON) had to take over the gas from Gazprom based on the
take-or-pay contract. Plus there were price moratoria, which all
had their impact on E.ON Foldgaz Trade," Vago said.
If state-held MVM acquired the gas business, it will also
have to cover losses from price caps.
($1 = 221.6 forints = 0.7990 euro)
