BUDAPEST Feb 1 Hungary is to pay about 800
million euros ($1.1 billion) for the local gas units of German
utility E.ON as the import-dependent central European
country tries to boost energy security and wrestle better prices
from key supplier Russia.
Hungary gets over 80 percent of its annual gas needs of
11-12 billion cubic metres through imports, mostly from Russia,
the former Communist overlord of the European Union member
state.
Hungary signed a "declaration of intent" on the deal with
E.ON in November and on Friday Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
the final agreement, under which state energy firm MVM would buy
E.ON's gas trade and storage units, needed only rubber-stamping.
"Yesterday MVM ... held a general meeting and made a
decision about this. All decisions have been made and only
wording tasks remain," Orban told public radio a day after a
meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Without specifying how much Hungary would pay for the
assets, Orban said media reports about a 800-million-euro price
tag were "not unrealistic".
E.ON, however, did not confirm there was an agreement. A
spokeswoman declined to comment on Orban's remarks.
Orban said a key plank of the transaction was a contract
governing gas imports from key Russian supplier Gazprom
in which Budapest has had no say thus far. Orban said
that situation had been unacceptable.
"Therefore, now when we reached a deal with E.ON, then we
also purchased the contract, so in the future it will be Hungary
negotiating with the Russians how much gas it wants to import
and at what pace and at what price," Orban said.
E.ON's gas wholesale unit E.ON Foldgaz Trade Zrt is
Hungary's biggest gas trader. Its storage unit E.ON Foldgaz
Storage Zrt operates four gas storage facilities, with a total
capacity of 4.2 billion cubic metres, according to its website.
The price of natural gas has long been a hot political issue
in Hungary, whose import deal with Gazprom expires in 2015.
Facing an election in just over a year, Orban's government
imposed a 10 percent cut in electricity and gas prices for
households and is exploring further ways to reduce utility bills
in the recession-hit country of 10 million people.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Additional reporting by Tom
Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf;
