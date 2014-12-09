BRATISLAVA Dec 9 A lack of a north-south gas
pipeline in Europe is a strategic mistake, Hungary's Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, adding that such a
project should be part of European Commision President
Jean-Claude Juncker's plan to boost growth.
Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have all
proposed a potential north-south pipeline system linking a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Baltic Sea with a
similar planned facility on the Croatian island of Krk.
"It's a strategic mistake for all of Europe," Orban told a
news conference after meeting the prime ministers of Slovakia,
the Czech Republic and Poland.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing
by Pravin Char)