BUDAPEST, Nov 15 Hungary's economic growth
slowed to an annual 2.0 percent in the third
quarter of 2016 from a revised 2.8 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts had forecast 2.45 percent annual rise in GDP for
the third quarter.
In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross
domestic product grew 1.4 percent year-on-year and rose by 0.2
percent from the previous quarter.
KSH STATEMENT
The biggest contributors to growth were mainly market
services and agriculture. The performance of construction
industry continued to moderate growth.
The KSH conducted a routine annnual review of past data,
leading to widespread changes in previous quarters' statistics.
KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS
Within industry, vehicle production showed a decline, as did
and the linked industries such as electronics.
GDP CHANGE Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2015
Unadjusted y/y 2.0 2.8 (r) 2.6 (r)
Calendar-adjusted y/y 1.4 1.9 (r) 2.7 (r)
Seasonally and 0.2 1.0 (r) 0.7 (r)
calendar-adjusted q/q
(r) - revised
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)