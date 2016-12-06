BUDAPEST, Dec 6 Hungary's economic growth
slowed to an annual 2.2 percent in the third
quarter, better than a 2 percent first estimate, final
unadjusted data showed on Tuesday.
Growth slowed from 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter.
In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross
domestic product grew 1.6 percent year-on-year and by 0.3
percent from the previous quarter, both above a preliminary
estimate.
For detailed figures, see
GDP CHANGE Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2015
Unadjusted y/y 2.2 2.8 2.6
Calendar-adjusted y/y 1.6 1.9 2.7
Seasonally and 0.3 1.1 0.6
calendar-adjusted q/q
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)