BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 2.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had forecast 2.15 percent annual rise in GDP for the fourth quarter. In the whole of 2016, economic growth was 2 percent based on unadjusted data, and 1.8 percent based on calendar-adjusted terms. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product grew 1.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter and rose by 0.4 percent from the previous quarter. KSH STATEMENT "The main contributors to growth were market services and agriculture." KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS "The performance of industry stagnated, while growth in construction sector moderated, and now agriculture could not compensate these trends." GDP CHANGE Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015 Unadjusted y/y 1.6 2.2 3.4 Calendar-adjusted y/y 1.6 2.0 3.2 Seasonally and 0.4 0.3 0.9 calendar-adjusted q/q (Reporting by Krisztina Than)