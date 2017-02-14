BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Hungary's economic growth
slowed to an annual 1.6 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2016 from 2.2 percent year-on-year in the third
quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts had forecast 2.15 percent annual rise in GDP for
the fourth quarter.
In the whole of 2016, economic growth was 2 percent based on
unadjusted data, and 1.8 percent based on calendar-adjusted
terms.
In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross
domestic product grew 1.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth
quarter and rose by 0.4 percent from the previous quarter.
KSH STATEMENT
"The main contributors to growth were market services and
agriculture."
KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS
"The performance of industry stagnated, while growth in
construction sector moderated, and now agriculture could not
compensate these trends."
GDP CHANGE Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2015
Unadjusted y/y 1.6 2.2 3.4
Calendar-adjusted y/y 1.6 2.0 3.2
Seasonally and 0.4 0.3 0.9
calendar-adjusted q/q
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)