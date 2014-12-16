BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's government could merge Budapest Bank (BB) with recently nationalised MKB Bank once its deal to buy BB closes, business daily Vilaggazdasag reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The Economy Ministry had no immediate comment on the report.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government signed a preliminary agreement to buy Budapest Bank, Hungary's eighth-biggest lender, from GE Capital, part of efforts to boost state control of key sectors of the economy.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2015.

When announcing the deal, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said synergies between the two lenders were one factor in favour of the government's move to buy Budapest Bank, adding that any decision on a merger with loss-making MKB would be made later.

Vilaggazdasag said the merged lenders would form Hungary's second-biggest lender based on assets behind home-grown OTP Bank . It said the merged bank would have a market share of about 12 percent in both loans and deposits.

The government has said it would aim to sell the two banks it acquired this year, possibly within one or two years. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Keith Weir)