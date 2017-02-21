BUDAPEST Hungarian police have arrested and will hand over to German authorities an Iraqi migrant suspected of raping a 13-year-old girl at a Hamburg train station in November 2016, Hungarian prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man, whose identity has yet to be firmly established, was detained in Hungary based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by German authorities.

Hungarian prosecutors said the man, registered in Hungarian and German databases under different names and birth dates, was identified based on his fingerprints at a migrant holding camp in southern Hungary.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dominic Evans)