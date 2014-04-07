BUDAPEST, April 7 Hungary plans to keep in place
a punitive bank tax levied on the country's banks, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday after winning another four
more years in office in Sunday's elections.
When asked about the forint's exchange rate, Orban declined
to comment, saying it was a matter for the central bank.
"Regarding the bank sector, I was happy to see that they
have incorporated the bank tax into their operation and slowly
they managed to turn a profit in 2013," Orban said in his first
news conference since the vote.
"I therefore think it is justified for banks to remain part
of an equitable system of burden sharing."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)