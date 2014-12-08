* CEO was owner of failed tiny lender Szechenyi Bank
* Decision on resignation offer to be made in coming days
(Adds detail)
BUDAPEST Dec 8 The head of Hungary's debt
agency AKK, Istvan Torocskei, has tendered his resignation,
Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban said on Monday.
Orban said in a video posted on the government's website
that Torocskei had been majority owner in the tiny Szechenyi
Bank, which was shut down by the central bank on Friday amid
concerns about its capital reserves and violation of rules of
prudent operation.
"Istvan Torocskei has tendered his resignation to the
ministry, and the resolution of this issue, a decision will be
made in the coming days," Orban said.
The government holds a 49 percent stake in the lender.
The Economy Ministry and the AKK could not immediately
comment on emailed questions. Torocskei's deputies at the AKK
are Laszlo Borbely and Laszlo Buzas.
Under Torocskei, the AKK shifted focus on domestic sources
of funding as part of government efforts to cut reliance on
foreign investors, who hold about 40 percent of Hungary's debt,
exposing the country to shifts in global sentiment.
Last month the central bank said it had opened an
investigation into Szechenyi Bank and imposed restrictions on
customer withdrawals.
On Friday the central bank said in a statement the operation
of Szechenyi Bank had become "unsustainable" and any further
operations would have posed a threat to the interests of
customers, and to meeting its obligations.
The Economy Ministry's Orban said Torocskei's efforts to
recapitalise Szechenyi Bank earlier this year fell through
partly because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and because the
government could not increase capital in the lender due to legal
obstacles.
Szechenyi had a share of 0.14 percent of the banking sector
based on assets, the central bank has said, adding it posed no
risk to the stability of the Hungarian banking sector.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Roche)