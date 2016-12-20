BUDAPEST Dec 20 Hungary's government sees economic growth accelerating to 4.1 percent next year and to 4.3 percent in the 2018 election year, the Economy Ministry said in its updated economic forecasts on Tuesday.

It said the budget deficit would remain below 3 percent of gross domestic product next year and decline in the coming years. The government expects the level of the bank tax to remain unchanged from 2017 levels through 2020, it said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)