* Remarks come two weeks before PM due to name new cbank head

* Could indicate Econ Minister Matolcsy is not in the running

* PM says lending must be restarted, borrowing rates too high (Adds detail, more comments)

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he had no plans to replace any of the ministers in his government, a possible hint that Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy will not be the next central bank governor.

With an election due in just over a year and the economy mired in recession, foreign investors are deeply concerned over who Orban will pick as the new governor given the pressure he has put on the bank to do more to stimulate the economy.

He and Matolcsy - the architect of an economic policy drive which has drawn much international criticism - have been consistent critics of outgoing chief Andras Simor, whose 6-year term expires in March.

"There is no government reshuffle that I know of," Orban told public radio in an interview, when asked about changes among lower-ranking government members.

"A government reshuffle is when ministers are replaced and I want to make it clear that I have no such plans."

With just two weeks left before Orban is due to unveil his decision, Friday's remarks could mean the prime minister has another candidate in mind. Matolcsy has been tipped as a front-runner for the post in local media.

Orban has dropped few hints on his pick other than to say it must be someone who will make life easier and predictable for Hungarians.

Market speculation that Matolcsy could become Simor's successor put the forint on a roller-coaster early this year but the minister himself has said he has not been offered the job.

The central bank, where policymakers appointed in parliament dominated by Orban's Fidesz party have pushed through 150 basis points in interest rate cuts over the past months, faces an economy which shrank by an annual 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter and a forint currency which has fallen around 6 percent since last August.

On Friday Orban reiterated that lending in the economy must be restarted as small businesses are unable to get loans and even those managing can obtain funding only at exorbitant rates. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)