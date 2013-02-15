* Remarks come two weeks before PM due to name new cbank
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban said on Friday he had no plans to replace any of the
ministers in his government, a possible hint that Economy
Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy will not be the next central bank
governor.
With an election due in just over a year and the economy
mired in recession, foreign investors are deeply concerned over
who Orban will pick as the new governor given the pressure he
has put on the bank to do more to stimulate the economy.
He and Matolcsy - the architect of an economic policy drive
which has drawn much international criticism - have been
consistent critics of outgoing chief Andras Simor, whose 6-year
term expires in March.
"There is no government reshuffle that I know of," Orban
told public radio in an interview, when asked about changes
among lower-ranking government members.
"A government reshuffle is when ministers are replaced and I
want to make it clear that I have no such plans."
With just two weeks left before Orban is due to unveil his
decision, Friday's remarks could mean the prime minister has
another candidate in mind. Matolcsy has been tipped as a
front-runner for the post in local media.
Orban has dropped few hints on his pick other than to say it
must be someone who will make life easier and predictable for
Hungarians.
Market speculation that Matolcsy could become Simor's
successor put the forint on a roller-coaster early this year but
the minister himself has said he has not been offered the job.
The central bank, where policymakers appointed in parliament
dominated by Orban's Fidesz party have pushed through 150 basis
points in interest rate cuts over the past months, faces an
economy which shrank by an annual 2.7 percent in the fourth
quarter and a forint currency which has fallen around 6 percent
since last August.
On Friday Orban reiterated that lending in the economy must
be restarted as small businesses are unable to get loans and
even those managing can obtain funding only at exorbitant rates.
