BUDAPEST, July 3 Hungary's government plans to
make further acquisitions in the energy sector and is also in
advanced talks to buy Bombardier's stake in Hungarian
rail transportation firm Bombardier MAV Kft, the development
minister said on Thursday.
In an interview with business daily Napi Gazdasag, Miklos
Sesztak said the government was also in talks with Germany's
E.ON about potential acquisitions. He did not
elaborate.
"It's a clear aim of the government and the ministry to
carry out further acquisitions. It's not a secret that there are
talks under way in this respect with E.ON, for example," Sesztak
was quoted as saying.
He said the government wanted to increase state ownership in
strategic sectors such as electricity and natural gas.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has bought stakes
in energy companies such as MOL since 2010, the start
of its previous term. Orban was re-elected in April elections.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely)