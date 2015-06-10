BUDAPEST, June 10 A Hungarian JAS-39 Gripen
fighter jet crash-landed in eastern Hungary on Wednesday due to
a technical fault, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
National news agency MTI reported that the pilot tried to
land the fighter jet but it became unmanageable and the pilot
ejected. He was injured but is in a stable condition.
MTI cited Zoltan Orosz, deputy chief of general staff, as
saying that Hungary would check all of its Gripens after the
incident, which followed the crash of another Hungarian Gripen
in the Czech Republic last month.
He said Wednesday's crash landing was due to a technical
problem, adding that there was no link to the Czech incident.
He said an initial examination indicated the jet could be
repaired after the crash landing.
Sebastian Carlsson, press chief for Saab, which
makes the Gripen, said there were "very rigorous security
systems surrounding everything that has to do with flying and
when an incident occurs these regulations are implemented".
"That means that we as a company never speculate on what has
happened when there is an incident," he said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than Additional reporting by Oskar von
Bahr in Stockholm; Editing by Alison Williams)