BUDAPEST Feb 23 The European Commission
has downgraded its economic outlook for Hungary to a 0.1 percent
contraction this year versus growth of 0.5 percent previously,
the EU's executive said in its interim forecasts published on
Thursday.
"The expansion of agricultural output contributed to lifting
GDP growth in 2011, but as this was against the background of
poor performance in 2010, such a strong rate of growth is
unlikely to be repeated in 2012," the Commission said.
"Domestic demand will be affected from the first quarter by
fiscal austerity, which results in part from the need to correct
for the loss of revenues from the large overall tax cuts," it
said.
"Employment prospects are also somewhat more negative than
expected in the autumn, with consequent implications for
household consumption."
The government sees 2012 GDP growth at 0.5 percent.
