BUDAPEST, April 5 Hungary's prime minister said
on Friday that economic growth this year could be higher than
analysts expect.
"If we look at the forecasts for 2013 and 2014, it is clear
that the economy will be growing," Viktor Orban told public
radio in an interview.
"Some analysts say this will happen already in 2013, others
say only in 2014, I think we can surprise already in 2013 with
an unexpectedly good growth figure," he said.
The government has pencilled in growth of 0.5-0.9 percent
for 2013 after a recession last year. The median expectation of
analysts in a recent Reuters poll is stagnation for 2013.
