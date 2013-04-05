BUDAPEST, April 5 Hungary's prime minister said on Friday that economic growth this year could be higher than analysts expect.

"If we look at the forecasts for 2013 and 2014, it is clear that the economy will be growing," Viktor Orban told public radio in an interview.

"Some analysts say this will happen already in 2013, others say only in 2014, I think we can surprise already in 2013 with an unexpectedly good growth figure," he said.

The government has pencilled in growth of 0.5-0.9 percent for 2013 after a recession last year. The median expectation of analysts in a recent Reuters poll is stagnation for 2013. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)