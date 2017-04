BUDAPEST, Sept 17 Hungary's economic growth could reach slightly more than half a percent in 2013 after last year's recession and recovery could accelerate next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"The moderate (forecasters) say growth could unfold at 0.5 percent, however, I think it may even slip over it somewhat," Orban told a meeting of diplomats in parliament.

He reiterated that GDP growth could reach 2 percent in 2014, when his ruling Fidesz party faces a parliamentary election. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)