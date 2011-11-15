BUDAPEST Nov 15 Hammered by the forint currency's slump to all-time lows, ordinary Hungarians are bracing for another in a long history of market collapses that will drive up the costs of their mortgages and everyday essentials from already crippling levels.

Unconventional government economic policy and a weak growth outlook have prompted two rating agencies to issue a warning that Hungary's credit rating may be downgraded to "junk" status by at least one of them in the coming weeks.

The government's debt agency scrapped an auction of short-term bills on Monday amid the turmoil that resulted while the forint deepened its loss since July nearly 20 percent.

If the agencies do deliver downgrades, never mind a deepening euro zone debt crisis, those falls are likely to deepen, and analysts say that may force Hungary to take a new IMF financing deal.

The main tabloid Blikk warned on its front page on Tuesday a downgrade would also push up energy prices already at record highs that have seen reports Hungarians are carrying cheaper fuel across the border from Austria in plastic cans.

"What happens if they put us into junk? Energy prices would go up immediately," Blikk said.

The forint has fallen almost 30 percent since a 2008 financial crisis which forced Hungary to turn to the IMF and from which the economy is still struggling to recover.

The weakness, which saw the forint hit new record lows past 317 to the euro late on Monday, also boosts repayments on foreign currency mortgages -- a sword of Damocles hanging over many Hungarian households.

Data on Tuesday showed economic growth, meanwhile, slowed to 1.4 percent in the third quarter in annual terms while next year the economy faces the prospect of stagnation.

There is growing exasperation on the streets of Budapest as households prepare for another year of hardship.

"Credit rating agencies should be sent down the mines," said Margit Kovacs, a 65-year-old pensioner. "We must create some order, everyone should mind their own business. The rating agencies should go home and try working in the fields."

"This is dark humour. This laughter does not come from the heart. This is struggling and should be stopped."

BLOWOUT?

Long the sick man of eastern Europe, Hungary has a history of bond and currency market blowouts which make it more susceptible than most to external financial volatility.

The prevalence of foreign currency loans in recent years have also left it in danger from mass defaults prompted by the weaker currency.

Janos Lazar, a top lawmaker of the ruling Fidesz party, did not rule out on Tuesday that Hungary might again need to seek help from outside donors next year if the European crisis escalates.

As elsewhere in Europe, a weak economy and high unemployment have failed to cap inflation, partly because of new tax hikes to rein in the budget deficit. The forint's collapse also makes imported goods more expensive.

"It is a lot harder than it used to be. I have no good hopes for the future. If I lose my job, I will be happy if I can pay for the utilities," said Gabriella Horvath, a 63-year-old pensioner.

She is working part-time at a university canteen to make ends meet and is in the middle of moving to a new flat after high central heating prices forced her out of her old apartment.

"Everything has become more expensive. If you go to the market with 5,000 forints, you hardly buy a thing and it is all gone, and you have worked for that money for nearly a week," she said.

Given the struggle to get growth and public revenue going, tax-payers are also braced for more austerity as the government tries to meet its deficit target of 2.5 percent of economic output next year.

Excise taxes were raised from Nov. 1 and the top value-added tax rate will rise to 27 percent, Europe's highest, from 25 percent from January as the government wants to boost revenues to keep the budget on track even with the economy slowing.

Horvath said her son and daughter were also struggling, faced with a steep rise in repayments on their Swiss franc mortgages -- a problem all too familiar for hundreds of thousands of Hungarian families saddled with foreign currency debt.

"Many people went bankrupt due to the Swiss franc loans. My daughter's mortgage went from 35,000 forints a month to 70,000 forints," she said.

"If I were younger, I would leave in the blink of an eye. People working abroad can make a decent living, they do not live in poverty, getting on from one day to the next," she said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)