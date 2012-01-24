BUDAPEST Jan 24 Hungary's maverick Prime
Minister Viktor Orban is hoping to reach a deal with the
European Commission on Tuesday to rework laws critics say
undermine public institutions so he can revive stalled
international aid talks.
Orban has cut taxes for families but raised them for banks
and foreign firms and introduced legislation tightening control
of the central bank, data protection agency and the judiciary
since sweeping to office in 2010.
His efforts to centralise power and stack Hungarian
institutions with party loyalists have drawn criticism from
Brussels and Washington, which fear they stifle democratic
freedoms in the ex-communist country of 10 million.
He has lost a significant part of his support at home, while
the economy is heading for recession and borrowing costs have
soared to more than 9 percent as investors take fright. Analysts
say an aid deal is needed to keep financial markets open.
Orban will meet Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on
Tuesday to present a clear timetable for legal changes that
Brussels finds acceptable enough to give the green light to aid
talks with the EU and International Monetary Fund.
"The budget is ultimately unsustainable, that is why even if
Hungary does have cash stockpiles in the short term it still
needs an external backstop and change in policy direction that
goes with that," said analyst Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura,
referring to the EU/IMF aid.
A $13 billion private pension grab produced a rare fiscal
surplus last year, buying Hungary some time before it must
borrow 5 billion euros to fund repayments to bondholders and to
the EU and IMF for an earlier loan.
A top government official said Hungary could have a new
funding deal in place worth around 17-20 billion euros by March
or April.
On Tuesday, EU finance Ministers will also discuss Hungary's
budget after the bloc warned it may suspend development funds
next year unless Budapest brings its budget deficit below the
EU's 3 percent of GDP ceiling.
INDEPENDENT
Orban had promised to take Hungary on an independent course
that would not bow to pressure from external parties such as the
IMF and EU.
But after credit rating agencies cut Budapest's debt to
"junk", sparking a market selloff that drove the forint to a
record low against the euro and pushed bond yields above a
ruinous 11 percent, Orban promised to reverse some policies that
have defined his administration, a major political climbdown.
Hopes of a deal have boosted market sentiment, pushing the
forint 8 percent higher since the Hungarian currency hit an all
time low of 324.2 per euro on Jan. 5.
The EU Commission says the new laws on the central bank, the
retirement age of judges and the data protection authority
violate EU rules, and has given Hungary one month to change them
or face legal action.
That has left few choices for Orban, who demonised a 2008
austerity programme prescribed by the IMF and which undermined
the previous government, catapulting him into power.
Stability concerns will also feature high on the agenda of
the central bank, which is expected to hike interest rates at a
regular policy meeting on Tuesday, having already boosted rates
a combined 1 percent since November to shield Hungarian assets.
Ordinary Hungarians are unhappy.
A recent Ipsos poll showed 84 percent of those asked thought
the country was on the wrong track, while many are now bracing
for yet another economic crisis and potentially a new austerity
package that may accompany any IMF lending.
"At least now I cut the expenses that weren't necessary to
begin with," said Judit Fekete, a 34-year-old secretary. "What I
do now is, for instance, I quit smoking... I try to look at the
positive side of things, otherwise I would go crazy."