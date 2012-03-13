* EU cuts off access to 495 mln euros in aid, to revisit
issue in June
* OECD sees economic contraction, urges new fiscal measures
* Report criticises Hungarian c.bank law, other
unconventional reforms
* Says further fiscal consolidation could create room for
rate cuts
By Robin Emmott and Krisztina Than
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, March 13 EU
finance ministers suspended on Tuesday Hungary's access to half
a billion euros in aid from next year for failing to keep its
budget in check, but told Budapest it could escape the sanctions
if it takes remedial fiscal action by June.
Following a report from the OECD group of developed
nations predicting the country would slide into recession, the
finance chiefs agreed to rule in June whether or not Hungary can
win back the 495 million euros if it makes progress on its
deficit.
The move puts pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
government as it struggles to win funding from the EU and
International Monetary Fund to underpin the economy and prop up
the weak forint currency.
"This provides a strong incentive for Hungary to
conduct sound and sustainable fiscal policy," EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters in
Brussels.
"Action by the Hungarian authorities would lead to the
lifting of the suspension before it becomes effective in case of
course Hungary takes effective action," he said.
Diplomats said Germany and Austria, a country whose
banks play a large part in Hungary's financial system, had
proposed a compromise for a conditional delay, while other
backers worried any freeze could complicate the start of EU/IMF
talks.
In a compromise, EU finance ministers will revisit the
issue on June 22 and will lift the suspension if Hungary assures
them it has done enough to address its excessive budget
shortfall.
Under the European Commission's original proposal,
Hungary needed to show by September that it could bring its
fiscal deficit to below the EU threshold of 3 percent of gross
domestic product in 2013 in a sustainable way in order to be let
off the hook.
Although 23 of the EU's 27 states have exceeded the
bloc's deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP in the past, Hungary
is the first to face the freezing of funds aimed at helping it
to catch up with richer EU members.
The Commission has struggled to impose the limit since
2003, when Germany and France both missed budget deficit targets
and rejected being disciplined.
But analysts say the EU has been more harsh with
Budapest to make it an example after Orban ignored warnings from
Brussels and used his two-thirds majority in parliament to pass
Europe's highest banking tax, a new central bank law, and other
policies criticised as ineffective and potentially
undemocratic.
EU officials say Hungary's deficit could hit 3.6
percent of GDP in 2013 if Budapest does not take new measures,
from a target of 2.5 percent of GDP this year.
Orban's government has given mixed signals about its
intentions on its legal disputes with the EU, saying both that
it is willing to come to terms with Brussels but also it could
take some matters to EU courts to protect Hungary's
interests.
"Obviously turning to the European Court is a last
resort," Deputy Prime Minister Tibor Navracsics told Reuters in
an interview. "That would mean we were unable to find a
solution. I would be very happy if we did find one."
HEADING INTO RECESSION
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
agreed more fiscal consolidation was needed, particularly in
cutting the government spending that makes up 50 percent of
output. It painted a grim picture for Hungary's economy.
"Overall, the economy is projected to be in recession in
early 2012, with a weak recovery starting in the second half of
the year as confidence improves somewhat and global financial
and economic conditions improve," it said.
The grouping of more than 30 industrialised countries
predicted a contraction of 0.6 percent this year and growth of
1.1 percent in 2013. Budapest sees 0.5 percent growth in 2012.
The OECD said the only way to return to growth would be
through structural reforms and to reduce a high level of foreign
currency debt burdening its households, among other moves.
It also urged Orban to close a funding deal with the EU and
the International Monetary Fund as soon as possible.
The government has said it could clinch a funding deal in
the second quarter, but Budapest is still contesting some
conditions the EU's executive has set for talks to start.
Ratings agency Moody's said the possible suspension of
cohesion funds and Budapest's delay in securing an IMF deal were
pressuring the country's credit rating, which is rated the
"junk" level of Ba1.
It said it could stabilise its ratings outlook if Hungary
were to embark on sustainable budget reforms.
FLAGGING FORINT
The delay in the EU/IMF funding talks has hammered the
forint, which has fallen 22 percent since mid-2008 to 294 per
euro on Tuesday, although it briefly rebounded on signals
that the decision to suspend of EU funds might have been
postponed.
The forint's travails have caused a spike in loan payments
for households which borrowed in the lower interest rates of the
euro and Swiss franc before the crisis.
The OECD said an end-2011 drop in the forint had rendered
useless an effective nationalisation of $14 billion in private
pension assets last year. Orban used the funds to pay back debt,
but the weaker forint pushed the debt's value back up.
The report said a recently approved flat tax hit poorer
earners, and the reduction of taxes for rich Hungarians should
be cancelled. It also highlighted an extraordinary tax on banks
- the highest in Europe - which it said had restricted credit to
the economy, and taxes on utilities and retailers.
"The 'crisis taxes', in particular the bank tax, are highly
distortive," it said. "They should be removed no later than 2012
or 2013 (bank tax), as planned," the report said.
The OECD described as marking a "clear departure from best
practices" changes to a central bank law that raised the number
of board members, removed the governor's right to name his
deputies and gave it to the prime minister, and allowed for the
merger of the central bank and financial regulatory authority.