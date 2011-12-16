BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's government will have the option to amend its new central bank bill to take account of the Thursday opinion of the European Central Bank, Economy Ministry State Secretary Gyula Pleschinger told parliament on Friday.

"The government has sent the (legislative) proposal to the Governor of the European Central Bank to issue his opinion. The opinion arrived yesterday, and it will be possible to take it into account through an amendment proposal," he said.

The bill could pose a risk to the bank's independence, the European Central Bank warned on Thursday while Governor Andras Simor said the new law amounted to a total takeover of power at the bank by the government.