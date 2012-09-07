* Orban toughens stance versus IMF, sends message to voters
* Next round of talks in limbo, negotiations to be slow
* ECB move could also impact cbank policy outside
eurozone-Orban
* Hungary cbank shakeup in 2013 could bring marked policy
shift
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Sept 7 Emboldened by a new European
Central Bank bond-buying plan that has boosted markets across
Europe, Hungary's prime minister has hunkered down for a
drawn-out fight with the IMF, putting the country back to square
one in talks on a new credit line.
Two stormy years in power have seen Prime Minister Viktor
Orban aggravate banks and the EU, Hillary Clinton and even
ex-Soviet Armenia, all in aid of a political path that sets out
to appeal to Hungarians' sense of pride and independence.
Orban's favouring of taxes on banks and big business comes
as a striking alternative to the sort of liberal orthodoxy on
budget cuts that has driven Greece and others into a vicious
cycle of recession.
But companies and banking sector economists say the drive
has crippled investment and undone some of the best reforms
pushed through in the decade after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Orban's ability to hold public finances together
increasingly depends on the outcome of a poker game with the
IMF, Brussels and financial markets over an aid deal the prime
minister insists would only ever be "precautionary".
By building confidence in the euro zone and its periphery,
the ECB move on Thursday reduced the price Hungary and other
higher-risk borrowers pay for their debt - and with it the
pressure on Orban to give in to the Fund's demands.
Orban waited only minutes after President Mario Draghi
announced the ECB would start buying bonds to say on his
Facebook page that conditions set by the International Monetary
Fund for a loan deal were unacceptable.
"The European Central Bank crossed the Rubicon yesterday
when it ... announced that it would buy government papers from
(euro zone) countries struggling with difficulties," Orban told
public radio on Friday.
"This puts a tool into the hands of governments, and central
banks cooperating with governments, which European states did
not have in crisis management before," Orban said.
Orban, who in 2010 abruptly ended an earlier IMF agreement,
said his government would work out its own set of conditions. He
said his Fidesz party rejected what he said was a list of
pension cuts, an end to a tax on banks and other terms that he
said was too high a price to pay for a loan.
WHO KNOWS WHEN
After months of back and forth, Hungary held its first talks
with the IMF and the European Union in July, but no date for a
new round has been set.
Hungary first needs to respond to lenders' recommendations
before talks can resume and Orban's tough comments -- even
though they are part of his negotiation tactics and a message to
voters at home -- quashed investors' hopes for a fast agreement.
The IMF has not yet commented or confirmed the list of
demands.
"In our view, the turn suggests that negotiations may slow
further, albeit we do not expect a break-up in the talks, given
that keeping alive market hopes about a future deal is in the
interest of the government to ensure local currency funding,"
said Eszter Gargyan, an economist at Citigroup.
Many analysts say Orban, who faces an election in 2014, will
only agree to a strict IMF/EU programme if the forint and local
bonds get a severe battering. That is likely largely to be
decided as much by international sentiment.
"Until they reassure markets about the IMF talks, the forint
will underperform in the region in good times and get a bigger
beating than others in bad times," one currency dealer in
Budapest said on Friday, as the forint dropped another 0.3
percent.
NEW IDEAS?
The ECB's potentially unlimited bond buying programme may
also give the government new ideas on how Hungary's own central
bank could help the recession-hit economy.
Parliament - in which Orban's Fidesz party has a two-thirds
majority - has already put four rate setters on the National
Bank's monetary council, who are in a majority on the
rate-setting panel and who have called for looser policy.
Orban's economy minister, the architect of the government's
controversial measures, and a top Fidesz party lawmaker have
called on the bank to help the economy by buying corporate bonds
or providing loans to commercial banks for bond purchases in the
secondary market.
And in March 2013 Governor Andras Simor's mandate will
expire and by early July his two deputies will also be replaced,
potentially increasing the government's sway over the bank.
"When Governor Simor's term comes to an end we expect a new
politicised governor appointed by Orban to undertake more
aggressive and non-standard monetary policy, including expanded
liquidity operations for banks and some form of QE," said Peter
Attard Montalto at Nomura.
"This will be far more important than the interest rate path
under a new Governor."
The bank's press office said the last proposal on secondary
market government bond buying came from the government in May.
Under Simor's leadership, the bank has resisted such calls,
and it said in an emailed response to Reuters questions that
such a move could backfire considering Hungary's weaknesses.
"In Hungary the level of interest rate is not close to zero,
and due to market concerns over the sustainability of Hungarian
debt, the relatively high sovereign risk premium and lower
economic policy credibility, an intervention by the central bank
on the government bond market would probably result ... in a
weakening of confidence and potentially stronger capital
outflows," the bank said.
The bank last intervened in local fixed income markets in
2003 when it bought bonds to reverse a market slide.
Last month, the bank cut rates for the first time in more
than two years by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent in a decision
which confounded analysts' expectations, and which analysts said
was probably backed by the four dovish rate setters against the
hawkish Governor and his two deputies.
The exact votes will be published next week.
The small cut is the harbinger of more reductions ahead,
analysts said, which could take the base rate to 6.5 or even to
6.25 percent by the end of the year - and more rate cuts are
seen next year, on the back of an IMF/EU deal.