BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's official negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and EU have not ended as the parties have only had informal discussions, Hungary's chief IMF negotiator Tamas Fellegi said on Friday, adding the government was ready for further talks.

"The Hungarian delegation continues to be prepared for talks without preconditions, offering to the experts of the IMF and EU discussions of substance about the elements of cooperation and the financial, macroeconomic and political aspects of the future agreement," he said in a statement.

Fellegi also said Hungary was in the process of building the ECB's proposals into its new central bank legislation.