BUDAPEST Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund can lower its 0.3 percent economic growth estimate for Hungary in 2012 due to a weaker growth outlook in the euro zone, its main trading partner, the Fund's representative in Hungary said on Thursday.

"This 0.3 (percent) is our last official estimate which has been made with a slightly better euro zone outlook so it can be revised down," Iryna Ivaschenko told a business conference.

She said the main challenge facing Hungary was economic growth "all over the place," in the short, medium and long-term alike. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)