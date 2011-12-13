BUDAPEST Dec 13 Hungary's government is considering an up to three or four-year, 15-20 billion euro deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, which would be used only as a last resort, the Prime Minister's State Secretary was quoted as saying.

"Given that we would use it only as a last resort, this money would not increase state debt, so this would allow a higher amount," Mihaly Varga told news website origo.hu in an interview published on Tuesday.

"Considering our debt repayment schedule, we could imagine a deal for a three or four-year period worth 15-20 billion euros," he was quoted as saying.

A delegation of IMF/EU representatives is due to arrive in Budapest on Tuesday for informal discussions to prepare official talks on aid due to start next month.

Varga was quoted as saying the government could reach an agreement with lenders by the end of January and that it also had to strike a compromise with the central bank on adopting a monetary policy designed to help economic growth.