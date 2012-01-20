BUDAPEST Jan 20 Hungary's government will
abandon a planned merger of the central bank and financial
markets regulator PSZAF, one of the key points criticised by the
European Commission in a legal row with Budapest, Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Orban also told public radio MR1-Kossuth in an interview
that he expected to strike a political agreement with European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on disputed legislation
at a meeting next week to pave the way for a new funding deal.
Orban said it would have been beneficial for Hungary to have
had a safety agreement with the International Monetary Fund and
the European Union already "yesterday," even if the country had
no plans to draw on any funding made available.
